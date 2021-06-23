TechNVision Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore, up 22.46% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore in March 2021 up 22.46% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2021 up 35.55% from Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2021 up 37.84% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2020.
TechNVision shares closed at 199.50 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)
|TechNVision Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.98
|23.95
|16.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.98
|23.95
|16.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.82
|13.55
|13.19
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.19
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.98
|2.57
|10.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.97
|7.64
|-7.89
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.97
|7.64
|-7.89
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.99
|7.64
|-7.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.99
|7.64
|-7.89
|Tax
|0.15
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.14
|7.59
|-7.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.14
|7.59
|-7.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.14
|7.59
|-7.97
|Equity Share Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.19
|12.09
|-12.71
|Diluted EPS
|-8.19
|12.09
|-12.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.19
|12.09
|-12.71
|Diluted EPS
|-8.19
|12.09
|-12.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited