TechNVision Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore, up 22.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore in March 2021 up 22.46% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2021 up 35.55% from Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2021 up 37.84% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2020.

TechNVision shares closed at 199.50 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)