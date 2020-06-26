TechNVision Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore, up 42.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore in March 2020 up 42.42% from Rs. 11.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2020 up 79.8% from Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2020 down 18.63% from Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2019.

TechNVision shares closed at 225.00 on June 12, 2020 (BSE)