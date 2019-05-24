TechNVision Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in March 2019 up 1.12% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2019 down 1201.69% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2019 down 116.17% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2018.
TechNVision shares closed at 146.00 on May 16, 2019 (BSE)
|
|TechNVision Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.46
|17.36
|11.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.46
|17.36
|11.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.72
|7.26
|8.98
|Depreciation
|32.87
|8.32
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.33
|6.77
|5.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.46
|-4.99
|-3.08
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.15
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.42
|-4.85
|-3.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.42
|-4.88
|-3.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.42
|-4.88
|-3.06
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.07
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.47
|-4.81
|-3.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.47
|-4.81
|-3.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-39.47
|-4.81
|-3.03
|Equity Share Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-26.63
|11.09
|11.02
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-58.13
|-7.67
|-4.83
|Diluted EPS
|-58.13
|-7.67
|-4.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-58.13
|-7.67
|-4.83
|Diluted EPS
|-58.13
|-7.67
|-4.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited