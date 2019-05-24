TechNVision Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in March 2019 up 1.12% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2019 down 1201.69% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2019 down 116.17% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2018.

TechNVision shares closed at 146.00 on May 16, 2019 (BSE)