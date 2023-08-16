English
    TechNVision Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.26 crore, down 9.69% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.26 crore in June 2023 down 9.69% from Rs. 34.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2023 down 3559.03% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2023 down 1048.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    TechNVision shares closed at 189.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.07% returns over the last 6 months and -38.62% over the last 12 months.

    TechNVision Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.2642.0134.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.2642.0134.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9120.6420.14
    Depreciation0.250.220.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7717.7313.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.673.420.41
    Other Income-0.02-0.230.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.703.190.43
    Interest0.100.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.803.180.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.803.180.42
    Tax0.040.180.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.843.000.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.843.000.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.843.000.20
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.904.790.32
    Diluted EPS-10.904.790.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.904.790.32
    Diluted EPS-10.904.790.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TechNVision #TechNVision Ventures
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 02:45 pm

