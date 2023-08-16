TechNVision Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.26 crore, down 9.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.26 crore in June 2023 down 9.69% from Rs. 34.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2023 down 3559.03% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2023 down 1048.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

TechNVision shares closed at 189.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.07% returns over the last 6 months and -38.62% over the last 12 months.