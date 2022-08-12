TechNVision Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.61 crore, up 58.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.61 crore in June 2022 up 58.91% from Rs. 21.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 105.41% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022 up 121.52% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021.

TechNVision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.83 in June 2021.

TechNVision shares closed at 300.00 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.71% returns over the last 6 months and 13.87% over the last 12 months.