TechNVision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in December 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 30.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2022 down 131.34% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 down 127.58% from Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2021.

TechNVision Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.40 37.59 30.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.40 37.59 30.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.96 19.67 13.25
Depreciation 0.22 0.27 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.06 16.54 4.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.84 1.12 13.05
Other Income -0.04 -0.10 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.88 1.01 13.05
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.89 1.01 12.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.89 1.01 12.98
Tax 0.08 0.03 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.96 0.98 12.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.96 0.98 12.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.96 0.98 12.65
Equity Share Capital 6.28 6.28 6.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.32 1.56 20.15
Diluted EPS -6.32 1.56 20.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.32 1.56 20.15
Diluted EPS -6.32 1.56 20.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited