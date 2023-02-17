TechNVision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in December 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 30.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2022 down 131.34% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 down 127.58% from Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2021.
TechNVision shares closed at 197.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.52% over the last 12 months.
|TechNVision Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.40
|37.59
|30.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.40
|37.59
|30.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.96
|19.67
|13.25
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.27
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.06
|16.54
|4.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.84
|1.12
|13.05
|Other Income
|-0.04
|-0.10
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.88
|1.01
|13.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.89
|1.01
|12.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.89
|1.01
|12.98
|Tax
|0.08
|0.03
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.96
|0.98
|12.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.96
|0.98
|12.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.96
|0.98
|12.65
|Equity Share Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.32
|1.56
|20.15
|Diluted EPS
|-6.32
|1.56
|20.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.32
|1.56
|20.15
|Diluted EPS
|-6.32
|1.56
|20.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited