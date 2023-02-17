TechNVision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in December 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 30.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2022 down 131.34% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 down 127.58% from Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2021.

TechNVision shares closed at 197.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.52% over the last 12 months.