    TechNVision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in December 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 30.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2022 down 131.34% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 down 127.58% from Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2021.

    TechNVision shares closed at 197.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.52% over the last 12 months.

    TechNVision Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.4037.5930.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.4037.5930.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.9619.6713.25
    Depreciation0.220.270.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0616.544.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.841.1213.05
    Other Income-0.04-0.100.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.881.0113.05
    Interest0.010.000.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.891.0112.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.891.0112.98
    Tax0.080.030.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.960.9812.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.960.9812.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.960.9812.65
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.321.5620.15
    Diluted EPS-6.321.5620.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.321.5620.15
    Diluted EPS-6.321.5620.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am