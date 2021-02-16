TechNVision Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore in December 2020 up 5.97% from Rs. 22.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2020 up 166.51% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2020 up 154.22% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2019.

TechNVision EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.54 in December 2019.

TechNVision shares closed at 151.10 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)