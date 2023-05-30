Technocraft Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 437.15 crore, down 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.15 crore in March 2023 down 8.42% from Rs. 477.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.98 crore in March 2023 down 27.77% from Rs. 63.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.38 crore in March 2023 down 20.11% from Rs. 101.87 crore in March 2022.

Technocraft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.01 in March 2022.

Technocraft Ind shares closed at 1,801.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 108.62% returns over the last 6 months and 74.62% over the last 12 months.