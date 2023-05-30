English
    Technocraft Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 437.15 crore, down 8.42% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 437.15 crore in March 2023 down 8.42% from Rs. 477.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.98 crore in March 2023 down 27.77% from Rs. 63.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.38 crore in March 2023 down 20.11% from Rs. 101.87 crore in March 2022.

    Technocraft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.01 in March 2022.

    Technocraft Ind shares closed at 1,801.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 108.62% returns over the last 6 months and 74.62% over the last 12 months.

    Technocraft Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations437.15427.64477.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations437.15427.64477.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials221.45217.28227.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.5715.4517.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.66-2.07-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.5827.3522.41
    Depreciation14.7912.7214.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.27111.30130.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.8445.6164.78
    Other Income8.7524.1222.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.5969.7387.46
    Interest6.456.413.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.1363.3384.06
    Exceptional Items----0.14
    P/L Before Tax60.1363.3384.21
    Tax14.1616.4620.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.9846.8663.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.15
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.9846.8663.65
    Equity Share Capital22.9624.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1019.1626.01
    Diluted EPS19.1019.1626.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1019.1626.01
    Diluted EPS19.1019.1626.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
