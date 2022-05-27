 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technocraft Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.32 crore, up 48.61% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 477.32 crore in March 2022 up 48.61% from Rs. 321.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.65 crore in March 2022 up 94.91% from Rs. 32.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.87 crore in March 2022 up 54.47% from Rs. 65.95 crore in March 2021.

Technocraft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 26.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.35 in March 2021.

Technocraft Ind shares closed at 876.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.30% returns over the last 6 months and 122.87% over the last 12 months.

Technocraft Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 477.32 439.44 321.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 477.32 439.44 321.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 227.85 218.88 137.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.46 12.17 0.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.24 -5.07 4.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.41 27.10 26.69
Depreciation 14.41 14.09 15.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.66 109.45 92.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.78 62.81 44.68
Other Income 22.68 5.00 5.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.46 67.81 50.59
Interest 3.39 4.60 5.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.06 63.21 45.45
Exceptional Items 0.14 -- 4.94
P/L Before Tax 84.21 63.21 50.39
Tax 20.71 16.53 12.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.50 46.68 37.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.15 -0.11 -5.31
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.65 46.56 32.65
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.01 19.04 13.35
Diluted EPS 26.01 19.04 13.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.01 19.04 13.35
Diluted EPS 26.01 19.04 13.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
