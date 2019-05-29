Technocraft Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 308.16 crore, up 8.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.16 crore in March 2019 up 8.59% from Rs. 283.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2019 down 57.25% from Rs. 34.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.74 crore in March 2019 down 24.81% from Rs. 60.83 crore in March 2018.

Technocraft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.11 in March 2018.

Technocraft Ind shares closed at 513.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.36% over the last 12 months.