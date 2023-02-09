Technocraft Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.64 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.64 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 439.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.86 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 46.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.45 crore in December 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 81.90 crore in December 2021.

Technocraft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.04 in December 2021.

Technocraft Ind shares closed at 922.05 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.92% returns over the last 6 months and 10.96% over the last 12 months.