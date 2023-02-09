English
    Technocraft Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.64 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 427.64 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 439.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.86 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 46.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.45 crore in December 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 81.90 crore in December 2021.

    Technocraft Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations427.64479.85439.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations427.64479.85439.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials217.28234.82218.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.454.2012.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.0711.48-5.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3528.0827.10
    Depreciation12.7213.4514.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.30126.73109.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6161.0862.81
    Other Income24.1211.465.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.7372.5567.81
    Interest6.414.794.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.3367.7663.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.3367.7663.21
    Tax16.4616.7616.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.8651.0046.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.11
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.8651.0046.56
    Equity Share Capital24.4624.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1620.8519.04
    Diluted EPS19.1620.8519.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1620.8519.04
    Diluted EPS19.1620.8519.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited