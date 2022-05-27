 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technocraft Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 553.88 crore, up 43.95% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 553.88 crore in March 2022 up 43.95% from Rs. 384.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.36 crore in March 2022 up 93.11% from Rs. 36.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.45 crore in March 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 76.32 crore in March 2021.

Technocraft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 28.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.89 in March 2021.

Technocraft Ind shares closed at 876.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.30% returns over the last 6 months and 122.87% over the last 12 months.

Technocraft Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 553.88 510.26 384.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 553.88 510.26 384.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 238.84 227.92 147.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.11 12.52 2.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.48 -5.82 11.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.89 51.17 46.77
Depreciation 16.56 15.99 17.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 147.53 124.17 106.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.46 84.30 51.60
Other Income 14.43 6.07 7.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.89 90.38 58.82
Interest 4.27 5.95 5.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.62 84.43 53.00
Exceptional Items 0.14 -- 4.94
P/L Before Tax 98.77 84.43 57.94
Tax 26.82 19.76 14.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.94 64.67 43.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.15 -0.11 -5.31
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.09 64.56 38.57
Minority Interest -1.74 -1.80 -2.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 70.36 62.76 36.43
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.76 25.66 14.89
Diluted EPS 28.76 25.66 14.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.76 25.66 14.89
Diluted EPS 28.76 25.66 14.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:00 pm
