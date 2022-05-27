Technocraft Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 553.88 crore, up 43.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 553.88 crore in March 2022 up 43.95% from Rs. 384.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.36 crore in March 2022 up 93.11% from Rs. 36.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.45 crore in March 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 76.32 crore in March 2021.

Technocraft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 28.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.89 in March 2021.

Technocraft Ind shares closed at 876.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.30% returns over the last 6 months and 122.87% over the last 12 months.