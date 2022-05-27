English
    Technocraft Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 553.88 crore, up 43.95% Y-o-Y

    May 27, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 553.88 crore in March 2022 up 43.95% from Rs. 384.76 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.36 crore in March 2022 up 93.11% from Rs. 36.43 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.45 crore in March 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 76.32 crore in March 2021.

    Technocraft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 28.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.89 in March 2021.

    Technocraft Ind shares closed at 876.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.30% returns over the last 6 months and 122.87% over the last 12 months.

    Technocraft Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations553.88510.26384.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations553.88510.26384.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials238.84227.92147.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.1112.522.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.48-5.8211.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.8951.1746.77
    Depreciation16.5615.9917.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses147.53124.17106.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.4684.3051.60
    Other Income14.436.077.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.8990.3858.82
    Interest4.275.955.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.6284.4353.00
    Exceptional Items0.14--4.94
    P/L Before Tax98.7784.4357.94
    Tax26.8219.7614.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.9464.6743.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.15-0.11-5.31
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.0964.5638.57
    Minority Interest-1.74-1.80-2.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates70.3662.7636.43
    Equity Share Capital24.4624.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.7625.6614.89
    Diluted EPS28.7625.6614.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.7625.6614.89
    Diluted EPS28.7625.6614.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Technocraft Ind #Technocraft Industries (India)
    first published: May 27, 2022 07:00 pm
