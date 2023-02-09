Technocraft Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.01 crore, down 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.01 crore in December 2022 down 4.16% from Rs. 510.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.68 crore in December 2022 up 33.34% from Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.05 crore in December 2022 up 30.72% from Rs. 106.37 crore in December 2021.