Technocraft Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.01 crore, down 4.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 489.01 crore in December 2022 down 4.16% from Rs. 510.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.68 crore in December 2022 up 33.34% from Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.05 crore in December 2022 up 30.72% from Rs. 106.37 crore in December 2021.

Technocraft Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 489.01 476.32 510.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 489.01 476.32 510.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 224.60 245.42 227.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.19 1.84 12.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.19 -67.73 -5.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.57 55.28 51.17
Depreciation 15.45 15.76 15.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.17 144.81 124.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.22 80.94 84.30
Other Income 28.38 12.19 6.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.60 93.13 90.38
Interest 8.29 6.22 5.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.31 86.91 84.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 115.31 86.91 84.43
Tax 28.02 21.27 19.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.28 65.63 64.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.28 65.63 64.56
Minority Interest -3.60 -2.64 -1.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.68 62.99 62.76
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.21 25.75 25.66
Diluted EPS 34.21 25.75 25.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.21 25.75 25.66
Diluted EPS 34.21 25.75 25.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited