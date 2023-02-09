English
    Technocraft Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.01 crore, down 4.16% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 489.01 crore in December 2022 down 4.16% from Rs. 510.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.68 crore in December 2022 up 33.34% from Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.05 crore in December 2022 up 30.72% from Rs. 106.37 crore in December 2021.

    Technocraft Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations489.01476.32510.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations489.01476.32510.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials224.60245.42227.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.191.8412.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.19-67.73-5.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.5755.2851.17
    Depreciation15.4515.7615.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.17144.81124.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.2280.9484.30
    Other Income28.3812.196.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.6093.1390.38
    Interest8.296.225.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.3186.9184.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax115.3186.9184.43
    Tax28.0221.2719.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.2865.6364.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.11
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.2865.6364.56
    Minority Interest-3.60-2.64-1.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.6862.9962.76
    Equity Share Capital24.4624.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.2125.7525.66
    Diluted EPS34.2125.7525.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.2125.7525.66
    Diluted EPS34.2125.7525.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited