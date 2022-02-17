Technocraft Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 510.26 crore, up 52.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 510.26 crore in December 2021 up 52.14% from Rs. 335.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2021 up 51.28% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.37 crore in December 2021 up 49.61% from Rs. 71.10 crore in December 2020.

Technocraft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 25.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.96 in December 2020.

Technocraft Ind shares closed at 886.65 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 109.51% over the last 12 months.