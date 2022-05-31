 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Techno Electric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.55 crore, up 43.18% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 307.55 crore in March 2022 up 43.18% from Rs. 214.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in March 2022 up 188.26% from Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.29 crore in March 2022 up 53.39% from Rs. 27.57 crore in March 2021.

Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

Techno Electric shares closed at 273.55 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 307.55 303.35 214.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 307.55 303.35 214.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 191.77 272.71 155.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.40 -37.42 2.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.29 9.44 8.19
Depreciation 10.30 10.21 10.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.88 16.01 29.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.91 32.40 8.65
Other Income 3.09 119.89 8.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.99 152.29 17.25
Interest 0.95 1.63 2.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.05 150.66 14.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.05 150.66 14.95
Tax -6.22 36.67 2.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.27 113.99 12.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.27 113.99 12.93
Equity Share Capital 22.00 22.00 22.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.39 10.36 1.18
Diluted EPS 3.39 10.36 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.39 10.36 1.18
Diluted EPS 3.39 10.36 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 01:10 pm
