    Techno Electric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.55 crore, up 43.18% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 307.55 crore in March 2022 up 43.18% from Rs. 214.80 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in March 2022 up 188.26% from Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.29 crore in March 2022 up 53.39% from Rs. 27.57 crore in March 2021.

    Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

    Techno Electric shares closed at 273.55 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations307.55303.35214.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations307.55303.35214.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials191.77272.71155.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.40-37.422.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.299.448.19
    Depreciation10.3010.2110.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.8816.0129.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9132.408.65
    Other Income3.09119.898.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.99152.2917.25
    Interest0.951.632.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.05150.6614.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.05150.6614.95
    Tax-6.2236.672.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.27113.9912.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.27113.9912.93
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.3910.361.18
    Diluted EPS3.3910.361.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.3910.361.18
    Diluted EPS3.3910.361.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Techno Electric #Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
    first published: May 31, 2022 01:10 pm
