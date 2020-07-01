App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Techno Electric Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.08 crore, down 39.19% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.08 crore in March 2020 down 39.19% from Rs. 187.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2020 down 89.72% from Rs. 30.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in March 2020 down 72.26% from Rs. 55.69 crore in March 2019.

Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2019.

Techno Electric shares closed at 190.75 on June 30, 2020 (NSE)

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations114.08260.84187.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations114.08260.84187.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials80.11198.62142.33
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.94-3.47-12.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.9711.1110.69
Depreciation10.4110.3810.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.4711.7113.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.9532.4823.10
Other Income8.9912.1622.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.0444.6445.20
Interest1.192.042.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.8542.6142.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.8542.6142.42
Tax0.6810.5711.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.1732.0430.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.1732.0430.84
Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.292.922.74
Diluted EPS0.292.922.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.292.922.74
Diluted EPS0.292.922.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

