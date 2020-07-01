Techno Electric Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.08 crore, down 39.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.08 crore in March 2020 down 39.19% from Rs. 187.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2020 down 89.72% from Rs. 30.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in March 2020 down 72.26% from Rs. 55.69 crore in March 2019.

Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2019.

Techno Electric shares closed at 190.75 on June 30, 2020 (NSE)