Techno Electric Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.07 crore, up 100.09% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 346.07 450.09 172.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 346.07 450.09 172.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 280.79 377.84 97.68 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.41 -14.34 4.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.55 13.80 8.62 Depreciation 1.82 1.88 10.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.66 34.01 14.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.66 36.90 37.57 Other Income 30.64 22.14 13.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.31 59.05 51.01 Interest 4.22 6.29 1.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.08 52.75 49.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 72.08 52.75 49.58 Tax 18.21 16.54 13.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.87 36.22 35.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -2.57 55.67 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.30 91.89 35.97 Equity Share Capital 21.52 21.52 22.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.77 8.54 3.27 Diluted EPS 4.77 8.54 3.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.77 8.54 3.27 Diluted EPS 4.77 8.54 3.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --