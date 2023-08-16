English
    Techno Electric Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.07 crore, up 100.09% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 346.07 crore in June 2023 up 100.09% from Rs. 172.96 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.30 crore in June 2023 up 42.61% from Rs. 35.97 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.13 crore in June 2023 up 27.62% from Rs. 61.22 crore in June 2022.
    Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.27 in June 2022.Techno Electric shares closed at 463.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.27% returns over the last 6 months and 56.11% over the last 12 months.
    Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.07450.09172.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations346.07450.09172.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials280.79377.8497.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.41-14.344.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5513.808.62
    Depreciation1.821.8810.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6634.0114.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6636.9037.57
    Other Income30.6422.1413.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.3159.0551.01
    Interest4.226.291.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.0852.7549.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.0852.7549.58
    Tax18.2116.5413.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.8736.2235.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.5755.67--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.3091.8935.97
    Equity Share Capital21.5221.5222.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.778.543.27
    Diluted EPS4.778.543.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.778.543.27
    Diluted EPS4.778.543.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

