 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Techno Electric Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.96 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.96 crore in June 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 189.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.97 crore in June 2022 down 21.11% from Rs. 45.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.22 crore in June 2022 down 15.36% from Rs. 72.33 crore in June 2021.

Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.15 in June 2021.

Techno Electric shares closed at 294.65 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.62% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.96 307.55 189.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.96 307.55 189.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.68 191.77 115.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.06 42.40 -1.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.62 8.29 8.25
Depreciation 10.21 10.30 10.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.81 25.88 12.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.57 28.91 44.92
Other Income 13.45 3.09 17.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.01 31.99 62.05
Interest 1.43 0.95 1.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.58 31.05 60.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.58 31.05 60.29
Tax 13.61 -6.22 14.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.97 37.27 45.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.97 37.27 45.60
Equity Share Capital 22.00 22.00 22.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 3.39 4.15
Diluted EPS 3.27 3.39 4.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 3.39 4.15
Diluted EPS 3.27 3.39 4.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Techno Electric #Techno Electric &amp; Engineering Company Ltd
first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.