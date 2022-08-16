Techno Electric Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.96 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.96 crore in June 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 189.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.97 crore in June 2022 down 21.11% from Rs. 45.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.22 crore in June 2022 down 15.36% from Rs. 72.33 crore in June 2021.

Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.15 in June 2021.

Techno Electric shares closed at 294.65 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.62% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.