Techno Electric Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 189.45 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.45 crore in June 2021 up 11.6% from Rs. 169.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.60 crore in June 2021 up 32.29% from Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.33 crore in June 2021 up 25.46% from Rs. 57.65 crore in June 2020.

Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in June 2020.

Techno Electric shares closed at 291.85 on August 16, 2021 (NSE)