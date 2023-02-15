 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Techno Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore, down 38.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore in December 2022 down 38.93% from Rs. 303.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.32 crore in December 2022 down 72.52% from Rs. 113.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.10 crore in December 2022 down 73.48% from Rs. 162.50 crore in December 2021.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 185.26 228.03 303.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 185.26 228.03 303.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.42 148.81 272.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.14 -18.99 -37.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.84 10.32 9.44
Depreciation 1.83 10.22 10.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.73 16.84 16.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.57 60.83 32.40
Other Income 19.70 19.01 119.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.27 79.84 152.29
Interest 1.63 1.30 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.64 78.54 150.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.64 78.54 150.66
Tax 9.23 19.65 36.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.42 58.89 113.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.91 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.32 58.89 113.99
Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.99 22.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.86 5.36 10.36
Diluted EPS 2.86 5.36 10.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.86 5.36 10.36
Diluted EPS 2.86 5.36 10.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited