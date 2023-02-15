Techno Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore, down 38.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore in December 2022 down 38.93% from Rs. 303.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.32 crore in December 2022 down 72.52% from Rs. 113.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.10 crore in December 2022 down 73.48% from Rs. 162.50 crore in December 2021.