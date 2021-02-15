Techno Electric Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 247.56 crore, down 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.56 crore in December 2020 down 5.09% from Rs. 260.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.65 crore in December 2020 up 76.82% from Rs. 32.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.55 crore in December 2020 up 60.94% from Rs. 55.02 crore in December 2019.

Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.92 in December 2019.

Techno Electric shares closed at 271.95 on February 12, 2021 (NSE)