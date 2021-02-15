MARKET NEWS

Techno Electric Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 247.56 crore, down 5.09% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.56 crore in December 2020 down 5.09% from Rs. 260.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.65 crore in December 2020 up 76.82% from Rs. 32.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.55 crore in December 2020 up 60.94% from Rs. 55.02 crore in December 2019.

Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.92 in December 2019.

Techno Electric shares closed at 271.95 on February 12, 2021 (NSE)

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations247.56257.11260.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations247.56257.11260.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials147.08161.75198.62
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-5.58-3.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.869.8411.11
Depreciation10.2610.2710.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.0015.7711.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2565.0732.48
Other Income11.0450.6312.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.29115.7044.64
Interest2.591.722.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.70113.9842.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax75.70113.9842.61
Tax19.0517.5810.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.6596.4032.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.6596.4032.04
Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.158.772.92
Diluted EPS5.158.772.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.158.772.92
Diluted EPS5.158.772.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Techno Electric #Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
first published: Feb 15, 2021 05:00 pm

