Techno Electric falls over 15% after FY23 net profit slumps 29%

Stock

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Techno Electric & Engineering Co Ltd fell nearly 15 percent on May 30 after the company reported a 29 percent fall in net profit for fiscal year 2023.

The stock touched a low of Rs 343.65 on the BSE and fell as much as 14.9 percent intraday. At 9.50am, the stock was trading at Rs 376 on BSE, down 7 percent from its previous close.

In FY23, the firm reported a net profit of Rs 182.85 crore, down 28.7 percent from Rs 256.59 crore last year. Revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 829.50 crore, down 17 percent year on year.

On a quarterly basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 55.67 crore, up 50 percent from Rs 37.22 crore last year. Revenue for the March quarter was up just 2.5 percent to Rs 312.97 crore YoY.

Techno Electric is a prominent power-infrastructure company in India, renowned for its expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The company operates in three key segments: generation, transmission, and distribution, offering a comprehensive range of services, including asset ownership and operations and maintenance.

On February 8, Techno Electric took a significant step towards its strategic objectives by selling its 37.5 MW wind power assets for Rs 158.93 crore. Additionally, the company entered into a contract for the sale of an additional 71.40 MW of wind power assets.