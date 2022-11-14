Techno Electric Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.03 crore, down 16.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 228.03 crore in September 2022 down 16.63% from Rs. 273.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.81 crore in September 2022 down 9.31% from Rs. 64.84 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.05 crore in September 2022 down 5.89% from Rs. 95.69 crore in September 2021.
Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.90 in September 2021.
|Techno Electric shares closed at 286.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and 10.06% over the last 12 months.
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228.03
|172.96
|273.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|228.03
|172.96
|273.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|148.81
|97.68
|187.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.99
|4.06
|-24.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.32
|8.62
|8.60
|Depreciation
|10.31
|10.31
|10.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.85
|14.86
|17.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.73
|37.42
|75.22
|Other Income
|19.01
|13.01
|10.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.74
|50.43
|85.50
|Interest
|1.30
|1.43
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|78.43
|49.00
|84.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|78.43
|49.00
|84.25
|Tax
|19.63
|13.45
|20.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|58.81
|35.55
|63.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|58.81
|35.55
|63.39
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|1.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|58.81
|35.55
|64.84
|Equity Share Capital
|21.99
|22.00
|22.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.35
|3.23
|5.90
|Diluted EPS
|5.35
|3.23
|5.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.35
|3.23
|5.90
|Diluted EPS
|5.35
|3.23
|5.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited