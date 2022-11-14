Techno Electric Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.03 crore, down 16.63% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 228.03 172.96 273.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 228.03 172.96 273.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 148.81 97.68 187.10 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.99 4.06 -24.69 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.32 8.62 8.60 Depreciation 10.31 10.31 10.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.85 14.86 17.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.73 37.42 75.22 Other Income 19.01 13.01 10.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.74 50.43 85.50 Interest 1.30 1.43 1.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.43 49.00 84.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 78.43 49.00 84.25 Tax 19.63 13.45 20.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.81 35.55 63.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.81 35.55 63.39 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 1.46 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.81 35.55 64.84 Equity Share Capital 21.99 22.00 22.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.35 3.23 5.90 Diluted EPS 5.35 3.23 5.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.35 3.23 5.90 Diluted EPS 5.35 3.23 5.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited