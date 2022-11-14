 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Techno Electric Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.03 crore, down 16.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 228.03 crore in September 2022 down 16.63% from Rs. 273.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.81 crore in September 2022 down 9.31% from Rs. 64.84 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.05 crore in September 2022 down 5.89% from Rs. 95.69 crore in September 2021.
Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.90 in September 2021. Techno Electric shares closed at 286.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and 10.06% over the last 12 months.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations228.03172.96273.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations228.03172.96273.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials148.8197.68187.10
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.994.06-24.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.328.628.60
Depreciation10.3110.3110.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.8514.8617.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.7337.4275.22
Other Income19.0113.0110.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.7450.4385.50
Interest1.301.431.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.4349.0084.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax78.4349.0084.25
Tax19.6313.4520.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.8135.5563.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.8135.5563.39
Minority Interest0.000.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates----1.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.8135.5564.84
Equity Share Capital21.9922.0022.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.353.235.90
Diluted EPS5.353.235.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.353.235.90
Diluted EPS5.353.235.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Techno Electric #Techno Electric &amp; Engineering Company Ltd
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm