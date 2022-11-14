Techno Electric Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.03 crore, down 16.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.03 crore in September 2022 down 16.63% from Rs. 273.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.81 crore in September 2022 down 9.31% from Rs. 64.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.05 crore in September 2022 down 5.89% from Rs. 95.69 crore in September 2021.

Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.90 in September 2021.