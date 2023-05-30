Techno Electric Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.97 crore, up 1.76% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 312.97 185.26 307.55 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 312.97 185.26 307.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 271.29 142.42 191.77 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.34 -5.14 42.40 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.80 9.84 8.29 Depreciation 1.97 1.92 10.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 39.10 14.79 26.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.14 21.43 28.59 Other Income 22.68 19.95 3.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.82 41.38 31.68 Interest 6.29 1.63 0.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.53 39.75 30.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.53 39.75 30.70 Tax 16.42 9.24 -6.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.11 30.50 37.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 55.67 0.91 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.78 31.41 37.09 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.78 31.41 37.09 Equity Share Capital 21.52 21.65 22.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.28 2.87 3.37 Diluted EPS 5.28 2.87 3.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.28 2.87 3.37 Diluted EPS 5.28 2.87 3.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited