Techno Electric Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.97 crore, up 1.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 312.97 crore in March 2023 up 1.76% from Rs. 307.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.78 crore in March 2023 up 53.08% from Rs. 37.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.79 crore in March 2023 down 38.73% from Rs. 42.09 crore in March 2022.
Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.
|Techno Electric shares closed at 405.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.74% returns over the last 6 months and 48.42% over the last 12 months.
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|312.97
|185.26
|307.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|312.97
|185.26
|307.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|271.29
|142.42
|191.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.34
|-5.14
|42.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.80
|9.84
|8.29
|Depreciation
|1.97
|1.92
|10.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.10
|14.79
|26.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.14
|21.43
|28.59
|Other Income
|22.68
|19.95
|3.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.82
|41.38
|31.68
|Interest
|6.29
|1.63
|0.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.53
|39.75
|30.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.53
|39.75
|30.70
|Tax
|16.42
|9.24
|-6.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.11
|30.50
|37.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|55.67
|0.91
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.78
|31.41
|37.09
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|56.78
|31.41
|37.09
|Equity Share Capital
|21.52
|21.65
|22.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.28
|2.87
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|5.28
|2.87
|3.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.28
|2.87
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|5.28
|2.87
|3.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited