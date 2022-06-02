Techno Electric Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.55 crore, up 43.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.55 crore in March 2022 up 43.18% from Rs. 214.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.09 crore in March 2022 up 295.38% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.09 crore in March 2022 up 54.23% from Rs. 27.29 crore in March 2021.

Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Techno Electric shares closed at 282.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)