 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Techno Electric Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.55 crore, up 43.18% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 307.55 crore in March 2022 up 43.18% from Rs. 214.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.09 crore in March 2022 up 295.38% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.09 crore in March 2022 up 54.23% from Rs. 27.29 crore in March 2021.

Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Techno Electric shares closed at 282.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 307.55 303.35 214.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 307.55 303.35 214.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 191.77 272.71 155.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.40 -37.42 2.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.29 9.44 8.19
Depreciation 10.41 10.29 10.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.09 16.01 29.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.59 32.32 8.63
Other Income 3.09 120.22 8.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.68 152.54 16.96
Interest 0.98 1.63 2.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.70 150.91 14.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.70 150.91 14.66
Tax -6.39 36.67 1.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.09 114.24 12.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.09 114.24 12.73
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.63 -3.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.09 114.87 9.38
Equity Share Capital 22.00 22.00 22.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 10.44 0.85
Diluted EPS 3.37 10.44 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 10.44 0.85
Diluted EPS 3.37 10.44 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Techno Electric #Techno Electric &amp; Engineering Company Ltd
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.