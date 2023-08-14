Techno Electric Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 273.93 crore, up 58.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.93 crore in June 2023 up 58.38% from Rs. 172.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.26 crore in June 2023 down 28.94% from Rs. 35.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.33 crore in June 2023 down 13.85% from Rs. 60.74 crore in June 2022.

Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.23 in June 2022.

Techno Electric shares closed at 472.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.68% returns over the last 6 months and 59.11% over the last 12 months.