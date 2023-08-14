English
    Techno Electric Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 273.93 crore, up 58.38% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 273.93 crore in June 2023 up 58.38% from Rs. 172.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.26 crore in June 2023 down 28.94% from Rs. 35.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.33 crore in June 2023 down 13.85% from Rs. 60.74 crore in June 2022.

    Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.23 in June 2022.

    Techno Electric shares closed at 472.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.68% returns over the last 6 months and 59.11% over the last 12 months.

    Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations273.93312.97172.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations273.93312.97172.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials234.69271.2997.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.41-14.344.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5513.808.62
    Depreciation1.991.9710.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9839.1014.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.131.1437.42
    Other Income31.2222.6813.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.3423.8250.43
    Interest4.226.291.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.1217.5349.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.1217.5349.00
    Tax18.2916.4213.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.831.1135.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.5755.67--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.2656.7835.55
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.2656.7835.55
    Equity Share Capital21.5221.5222.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.355.283.23
    Diluted EPS2.355.283.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.355.283.23
    Diluted EPS2.355.283.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:33 pm

