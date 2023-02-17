Techno Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore, down 38.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore in December 2022 down 38.93% from Rs. 303.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.41 crore in December 2022 down 72.66% from Rs. 114.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in December 2022 down 73.41% from Rs. 162.83 crore in December 2021.