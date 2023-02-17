English
    Techno Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore, down 38.93% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore in December 2022 down 38.93% from Rs. 303.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.41 crore in December 2022 down 72.66% from Rs. 114.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in December 2022 down 73.41% from Rs. 162.83 crore in December 2021.

    Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.44 in December 2021.

    Techno Electric shares closed at 357.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.65% returns over the last 6 months and 42.10% over the last 12 months.

    Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.26228.03303.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.26228.03303.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.42148.81272.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.14-18.99-37.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.8410.329.44
    Depreciation1.9210.3110.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7916.8516.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4360.7332.32
    Other Income19.9519.01120.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3879.74152.54
    Interest1.631.301.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.7578.43150.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.7578.43150.91
    Tax9.2419.6336.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.5058.81114.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.91----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.4158.81114.24
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.4158.81114.87
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.9922.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.875.3510.44
    Diluted EPS2.875.3510.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.875.3510.44
    Diluted EPS2.875.3510.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Techno Electric #Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am