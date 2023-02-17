Techno Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore, down 38.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.26 crore in December 2022 down 38.93% from Rs. 303.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.41 crore in December 2022 down 72.66% from Rs. 114.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in December 2022 down 73.41% from Rs. 162.83 crore in December 2021.

Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.44 in December 2021.

Techno Electric shares closed at 357.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.65% returns over the last 6 months and 42.10% over the last 12 months.