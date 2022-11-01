Tech Mahindra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,479.80 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:Net Sales at Rs 10,479.80 crore in September 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 8,464.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,161.90 crore in September 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 1,559.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,720.00 crore in September 2022 down 20.97% from Rs. 2,176.40 crore in September 2021.
Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.05 in September 2021.
|Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,063.40 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.
|Tech Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,479.80
|9,965.10
|8,464.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,479.80
|9,965.10
|8,464.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,561.40
|3,286.90
|2,695.92
|Depreciation
|189.50
|186.00
|157.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,970.30
|5,439.90
|4,242.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|758.60
|1,052.30
|1,368.74
|Other Income
|771.90
|118.60
|650.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,530.50
|1,170.90
|2,018.78
|Interest
|34.30
|25.10
|14.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,496.20
|1,145.80
|2,004.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,496.20
|1,145.80
|2,004.30
|Tax
|334.30
|263.60
|444.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,161.90
|882.20
|1,559.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,161.90
|882.20
|1,559.51
|Equity Share Capital
|486.60
|486.30
|484.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.91
|9.05
|16.05
|Diluted EPS
|11.87
|9.00
|15.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.91
|9.05
|16.05
|Diluted EPS
|11.87
|9.00
|15.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited