English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tech Mahindra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,479.80 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,479.80 crore in September 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 8,464.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,161.90 crore in September 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 1,559.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,720.00 crore in September 2022 down 20.97% from Rs. 2,176.40 crore in September 2021.

    Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.05 in September 2021.

    Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,063.40 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Tech Mahindra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,479.809,965.108,464.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,479.809,965.108,464.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3,561.403,286.902,695.92
    Depreciation189.50186.00157.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,970.305,439.904,242.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax758.601,052.301,368.74
    Other Income771.90118.60650.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,530.501,170.902,018.78
    Interest34.3025.1014.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,496.201,145.802,004.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,496.201,145.802,004.30
    Tax334.30263.60444.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,161.90882.201,559.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,161.90882.201,559.51
    Equity Share Capital486.60486.30484.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.919.0516.05
    Diluted EPS11.879.0015.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.919.0516.05
    Diluted EPS11.879.0015.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tech Mahindra
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm