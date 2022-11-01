Tech Mahindra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,479.80 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,479.80 crore in September 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 8,464.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,161.90 crore in September 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 1,559.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,720.00 crore in September 2022 down 20.97% from Rs. 2,176.40 crore in September 2021.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.05 in September 2021.