Earnings

Tech Mahindra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,464.87 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

October 26, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,464.87 crore in September 2021 up 14.32% from Rs. 7,404.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,559.51 crore in September 2021 up 62.2% from Rs. 961.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,176.40 crore in September 2021 up 50.81% from Rs. 1,443.10 crore in September 2020.

Tech Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 16.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.93 in September 2020.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,524.10 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)

Tech Mahindra
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8,464.877,931.507,404.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8,464.877,931.507,404.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2,695.922,601.902,309.00
Depreciation157.62153.50170.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,242.604,071.603,809.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,368.741,104.501,116.00
Other Income650.05239.70157.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,018.781,344.201,273.00
Interest14.4818.1015.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,004.301,326.101,257.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,004.301,326.101,257.60
Tax444.79339.90296.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,559.51986.20961.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,559.51986.20961.50
Equity Share Capital484.90484.50483.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.0510.169.93
Diluted EPS15.9410.099.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.0510.169.93
Diluted EPS15.9410.099.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tech Mahindra
first published: Oct 26, 2021 09:33 am

