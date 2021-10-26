Tech Mahindra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,464.87 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,464.87 crore in September 2021 up 14.32% from Rs. 7,404.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,559.51 crore in September 2021 up 62.2% from Rs. 961.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,176.40 crore in September 2021 up 50.81% from Rs. 1,443.10 crore in September 2020.

Tech Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 16.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.93 in September 2020.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,524.10 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)