Tech Mahindra Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,404.40 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,404.40 crore in September 2020 up 4.35% from Rs. 7,095.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 961.50 crore in September 2020 down 31.16% from Rs. 1,396.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,443.10 crore in September 2020 down 13.49% from Rs. 1,668.10 crore in September 2019.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.93 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.44 in September 2019.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 848.25 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.77% returns over the last 6 months and 16.72% over the last 12 months.