Tech Mahindra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6,870.86 crore, up 16.07% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 6,870.86 crore in September 2018 up 16.07% from Rs. 5,919.37 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,337.07 crore in September 2018 down 3% from Rs. 1,378.41 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,834.09 crore in September 2018 up 2.54% from Rs. 1,788.68 crore in September 2017.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.59 in September 2018 from Rs. 14.14 in September 2017.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 645.10 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -3.80% returns over the last 6 months and 32.86% over the last 12 months.