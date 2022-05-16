Tech Mahindra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,318.90 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,318.90 crore in March 2022 up 24.14% from Rs. 7,506.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,038.00 crore in March 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 1,167.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,404.10 crore in March 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 1,699.70 crore in March 2021.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.06 in March 2021.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,202.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.83% returns over the last 6 months and 26.32% over the last 12 months.