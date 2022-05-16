 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech Mahindra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,318.90 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,318.90 crore in March 2022 up 24.14% from Rs. 7,506.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,038.00 crore in March 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 1,167.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,404.10 crore in March 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 1,699.70 crore in March 2021.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.06 in March 2021.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,202.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.83% returns over the last 6 months and 26.32% over the last 12 months.

Tech Mahindra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,318.90 9,010.80 7,506.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,318.90 9,010.80 7,506.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,945.10 2,811.30 2,197.90
Depreciation 195.50 153.30 157.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,197.10 4,675.40 3,816.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 981.20 1,370.80 1,335.00
Other Income 227.40 405.90 207.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,208.60 1,776.70 1,542.00
Interest 17.30 13.70 14.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,191.30 1,763.00 1,527.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,191.30 1,763.00 1,527.30
Tax 153.30 433.50 359.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,038.00 1,329.50 1,167.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,038.00 1,329.50 1,167.80
Equity Share Capital 485.90 485.30 484.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.67 13.67 12.06
Diluted EPS 10.59 13.57 11.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.67 13.67 12.06
Diluted EPS 10.59 13.57 11.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
