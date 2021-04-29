Tech Mahindra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,506.80 crore, down 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,506.80 crore in March 2021 down 0.86% from Rs. 7,571.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,167.80 crore in March 2021 down 16.09% from Rs. 1,391.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,699.70 crore in March 2021 down 0.97% from Rs. 1,716.40 crore in March 2020.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.39 in March 2020.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 977.40 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.52% returns over the last 6 months and 87.82% over the last 12 months.