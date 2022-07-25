 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech Mahindra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,965.10 crore, up 25.64% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,965.10 crore in June 2022 up 25.64% from Rs. 7,931.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 882.20 crore in June 2022 down 10.55% from Rs. 986.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,356.90 crore in June 2022 down 9.4% from Rs. 1,497.70 crore in June 2021.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in June 2021.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,028.70 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.45% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.

Tech Mahindra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,965.10 9,318.90 7,931.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,965.10 9,318.90 7,931.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3,286.90 2,945.10 2,601.90
Depreciation 186.00 195.50 153.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,439.90 5,197.10 4,071.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,052.30 981.20 1,104.50
Other Income 118.60 227.40 239.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,170.90 1,208.60 1,344.20
Interest 25.10 17.30 18.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,145.80 1,191.30 1,326.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,145.80 1,191.30 1,326.10
Tax 263.60 153.30 339.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 882.20 1,038.00 986.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 882.20 1,038.00 986.20
Equity Share Capital 486.30 485.90 484.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.05 10.67 10.16
Diluted EPS 9.00 10.59 10.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.05 10.67 10.16
Diluted EPS 9.00 10.59 10.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

