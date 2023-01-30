Tech Mahindra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,987.60 crore, up 21.94% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:Net Sales at Rs 10,987.60 crore in December 2022 up 21.94% from Rs. 9,010.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,204.40 crore in December 2022 down 9.41% from Rs. 1,329.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,673.50 crore in December 2022 down 13.29% from Rs. 1,930.00 crore in December 2021.
Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.67 in December 2021.
|Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,030.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -30.35% over the last 12 months.
|Tech Mahindra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,987.60
|10,479.80
|9,010.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,987.60
|10,479.80
|9,010.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,818.10
|3,561.40
|2,811.30
|Depreciation
|105.20
|189.50
|153.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,864.60
|5,970.30
|4,675.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,199.70
|758.60
|1,370.80
|Other Income
|368.60
|771.90
|405.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,568.30
|1,530.50
|1,776.70
|Interest
|58.50
|34.30
|13.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,509.80
|1,496.20
|1,763.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,509.80
|1,496.20
|1,763.00
|Tax
|305.40
|334.30
|433.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,204.40
|1,161.90
|1,329.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,204.40
|1,161.90
|1,329.50
|Equity Share Capital
|486.90
|486.60
|485.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.34
|11.91
|13.67
|Diluted EPS
|12.29
|11.87
|13.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.34
|11.91
|13.67
|Diluted EPS
|12.29
|11.87
|13.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited