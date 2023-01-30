English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tech Mahindra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,987.60 crore, up 21.94% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:Net Sales at Rs 10,987.60 crore in December 2022 up 21.94% from Rs. 9,010.80 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,204.40 crore in December 2022 down 9.41% from Rs. 1,329.50 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,673.50 crore in December 2022 down 13.29% from Rs. 1,930.00 crore in December 2021.
    Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.67 in December 2021.Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,030.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -30.35% over the last 12 months.
    Tech Mahindra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,987.6010,479.809,010.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,987.6010,479.809,010.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3,818.103,561.402,811.30
    Depreciation105.20189.50153.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,864.605,970.304,675.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,199.70758.601,370.80
    Other Income368.60771.90405.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,568.301,530.501,776.70
    Interest58.5034.3013.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,509.801,496.201,763.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,509.801,496.201,763.00
    Tax305.40334.30433.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,204.401,161.901,329.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,204.401,161.901,329.50
    Equity Share Capital486.90486.60485.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3411.9113.67
    Diluted EPS12.2911.8713.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3411.9113.67
    Diluted EPS12.2911.8713.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited