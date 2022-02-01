Tech Mahindra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,010.80 crore, up 19.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,010.80 crore in December 2021 up 19.11% from Rs. 7,565.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,329.50 crore in December 2021 up 5.89% from Rs. 1,255.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,930.00 crore in December 2021 up 6.01% from Rs. 1,820.50 crore in December 2020.

Tech Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 13.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.97 in December 2020.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,479.00 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.16% returns over the last 6 months and 57.05% over the last 12 months.