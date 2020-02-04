Tech Mahindra Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7,699.10 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,699.10 crore in December 2019 up 10.15% from Rs. 6,989.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 923.20 crore in December 2019 down 19.92% from Rs. 1,152.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,432.10 crore in December 2019 down 8.19% from Rs. 1,559.80 crore in December 2018.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.55 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.72 in December 2018.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 793.15 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.39% returns over the last 6 months and 5.87% over the last 12 months.