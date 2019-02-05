Tech Mahindra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6,989.70 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,989.70 crore in December 2018 up 17.13% from Rs. 5,967.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,152.90 crore in December 2018 up 37.54% from Rs. 838.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,559.80 crore in December 2018 up 32.61% from Rs. 1,176.25 crore in December 2017.

Tech Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 11.72 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.59 in December 2017.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 743.90 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 11.51% returns over the last 6 months and 18.26% over the last 12 months.