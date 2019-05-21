Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit dips to Rs 1,126 crore

Tech Mahindra has reported 8.8 percent fall in its fourth quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 1,126.6 crore against Rs 1,230.8 in the quarter ended December 2018.

The figure above includes profit attributable to shareholders of the company and non-controlling interests.

Operating revenue of the company was up at Rs 8,892.3 crore from Rs 8,054.5 crore from a year-ago period.

EBIT was down 4.9 percent at Rs 1,368.3 crore versus Rs 1,439 crore, while margin was down at 15.4 percent versus 16.1 percent, QoQ.

The company's dollar revenue stood at $1,267.5 million in Q4FY19. The dollar profit of the company slumped 13.7 percent YoY to 162.3 million.

The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 14 per share (280 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

The board also approved the proposal for merger by absorption of Tech Mahindra Growth Factories and Dynacommerce India with Tech Mahindra and their respective shareholders.

The active client count of the company stood at 938 in Q4’19, up by 3 QoQ.

“We had a satisfactory year, characterised by significant margin improvements, a growing digital portfolio and a considerable increase in deal wins. While our Enterprise business has performed satisfactorily during the year, we are encouraged by the revival of the Communications business. Our continued investments into our partner ecosystem for building a unique portfolio of 5G offerings will enable us to address the networks of the future opportunity,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra said.