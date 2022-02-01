Tech Mahindra Q3 result | Consolidated net profit rises 2.2% QoQ to Rs 1,368.5 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Information technology major Tech Mahindra on February 1 reported a 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,368.5 crore, which was slightly below analysts' expectations of Rs 1,397.5 crore.

The IT company reported a 5.2 percent sequential rise in consolidated revenues of Rs 11,451 crore, which was also slightly above Street's estimate.

"We continue to strengthen our presence, deliver broad-based profitable growth and value for our customers, backed by future-ready talent and niche digital capabilities," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani.

In US dollar terms, Tech Mahindra's revenues rose 4.1 percent sequentially, while in constant currency terms the growth was 4.7 percent on-quarter.

The company won new deals worth $704 million, which was in-line with analysts' expectations.

The growth in revenues of the company were led by the communications, retail and manufacturing verticals. The communication vertical posted sequential growth of over 6 percent.

On the operating front, the company's performance was strong as consolidated operating profit grew 3.3 percent sequentially to Rs 2,060 crore, which was sharply above Street's estimate of Rs 1,825 crore.

However, operating margins declined to 18 percent in the reported quarter from 18.3 percent in the previous quarter reflecting the impact of higher wages.

Tech Mahindra's attrition rate jumped to 24 percent from 21 percent in the previous quarter and 12 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the information technology company ended 2.7 percent higher at Rs 1,514 on the National Stock Exchange.