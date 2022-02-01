MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tech Mahindra Q3 result | Consolidated net profit rises 2.2% QoQ to Rs 1,368.5 crore

    Tech Mahindra Q3 result | The IT company reported a 5.2 percent sequential rise in consolidated revenues of Rs 11,451 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / February 01, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Information technology major Tech Mahindra on February 1 reported a 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,368.5 crore, which was slightly below analysts' expectations of Rs 1,397.5 crore.

    The IT company reported a 5.2 percent sequential rise in consolidated revenues of Rs 11,451 crore, which was also slightly above Street's estimate.

    "We continue to strengthen our presence, deliver broad-based profitable growth and value for our customers, backed by future-ready talent and niche digital capabilities," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani.

    In US dollar terms, Tech Mahindra's revenues rose 4.1 percent sequentially, while in constant currency terms the growth was 4.7 percent on-quarter.

    The company won new deals worth $704 million, which was in-line with analysts' expectations.

    Close

    Related stories

    The growth in revenues of the company were led by the communications, retail and manufacturing verticals. The communication vertical posted sequential growth of over 6 percent.

    On the operating front, the company's performance was strong as consolidated operating profit grew 3.3 percent sequentially to Rs 2,060 crore, which was sharply above Street's estimate of Rs 1,825 crore.

    However, operating margins declined to 18 percent in the reported quarter from 18.3 percent in the previous quarter reflecting the impact of higher wages.

    Tech Mahindra's attrition rate jumped to 24 percent from 21 percent in the previous quarter and 12 percent in the year-ago quarter.

    Shares of the information technology company ended 2.7 percent higher at Rs 1,514 on the National Stock Exchange.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Results #Tech Mahindra Ltd
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 04:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.