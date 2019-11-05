App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit up 17% at Rs 1,124cr

The board of directors of the company has approved the proposal to acquire 100% stake in Burn Group Pte Ltd.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tech Mahindra has reported 17.2 percent jump in its September quarter net profit at Rs 1,124 crore against Rs 959.4 crore in the previous quarter.

The IT company’s rupee revenue rose 4.8 percent at Rs 9,070 crore against Rs 8,653 crore.

Earnings before interest and tax were up 16.8 percent at Rs 1,159.4 crore, while EBIT margin was up at 12.8 percent, QoQ.

The company's attrition rate remained unchanged at 21 percent, while the digital revenue was up 11.8 percent, QoQ.

The constant currency revenue growth was at 4.1 percent.

The company’s board has approved the proposal to acquire 100% stake in Burn Group Pte Ltd directly and indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiary Tech Mahindra (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Tech Mahindra ended November 5 at Rs 773.15, up Rs 3.75, or 0.49 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 04:04 pm

