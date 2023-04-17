 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech Mahindra down 7%, Citi downgrades stock to 'sell' and cuts target price

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

The global brokerage firm downgraded Tech Mahindra Ltd to 'sell' from neutral and reduced the target price of Rs 955 a share from Rs 1,100 earlier

Tech Mahindra Ltd was more than 7 percent down in the morning trade on April 17 as global brokerage firm Citi downgraded the stock to “sell” from “neutral” and reduced the target price to Rs 955 from Rs 1,100.

The brokerage said Tech Mahindra was downgraded for the following reasons: increased risks to growth in the communications vertical, which accounts for approximately 40 percent of the company’s revenue. Recent data points and commentary have raised concerns, prompting caution from Citi.

There are near-term challenges and a negative catalyst watch is already in place, which may be exacerbated by macroeconomic factors, the brokerage said in its latest report. Operating deleverage may lead to lower margins than what consensus expectations are. Lastly, while there are positives associated with leadership change, they may take some time to materialise.

"In that context, valuations are at 16x 1-yr forward cons EPS – risk-reward looks unfavorable, in our view. We lowered our target multiple to 15x (17x earlier) to factor these risks – new TP of Rs955 (Rs1100 earlier). Our FY24E/FY25E EPS are 7-14 percent below consensus,” Citi said.