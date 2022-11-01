English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tech Mahindra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,129.45 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13,129.45 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 10,881.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,285.36 crore in September 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 1,338.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,249.86 crore in September 2022 down 1.2% from Rs. 2,277.30 crore in September 2021.

    Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.26 in September 2021.

    Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,063.40 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Tech Mahindra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13,129.4512,707.9010,881.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13,129.4512,707.9010,881.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6,895.106,550.305,416.50
    Depreciation491.70476.70343.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,274.694,277.503,469.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,467.961,403.401,652.20
    Other Income290.20122.10282.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,758.161,525.501,934.30
    Interest79.0040.3035.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,679.161,485.201,898.90
    Exceptional Items-15.30----
    P/L Before Tax1,663.861,485.201,898.90
    Tax364.70338.00557.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,299.161,147.201,341.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,299.161,147.201,341.70
    Minority Interest-13.80-15.90-2.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.30-0.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,285.361,131.601,338.70
    Equity Share Capital439.53439.20437.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5812.8415.26
    Diluted EPS14.5212.7815.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5812.8415.26
    Diluted EPS14.5212.7815.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tech Mahindra
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:00 pm