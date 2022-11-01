Tech Mahindra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,129.45 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 13,129.45 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 10,881.30 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,285.36 crore in September 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 1,338.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,249.86 crore in September 2022 down 1.2% from Rs. 2,277.30 crore in September 2021.
Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.26 in September 2021.
|Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,063.40 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.
|Tech Mahindra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,129.45
|12,707.90
|10,881.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13,129.45
|12,707.90
|10,881.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,895.10
|6,550.30
|5,416.50
|Depreciation
|491.70
|476.70
|343.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,274.69
|4,277.50
|3,469.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,467.96
|1,403.40
|1,652.20
|Other Income
|290.20
|122.10
|282.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,758.16
|1,525.50
|1,934.30
|Interest
|79.00
|40.30
|35.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,679.16
|1,485.20
|1,898.90
|Exceptional Items
|-15.30
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,663.86
|1,485.20
|1,898.90
|Tax
|364.70
|338.00
|557.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,299.16
|1,147.20
|1,341.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,299.16
|1,147.20
|1,341.70
|Minority Interest
|-13.80
|-15.90
|-2.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.30
|-0.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,285.36
|1,131.60
|1,338.70
|Equity Share Capital
|439.53
|439.20
|437.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.58
|12.84
|15.26
|Diluted EPS
|14.52
|12.78
|15.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.58
|12.84
|15.26
|Diluted EPS
|14.52
|12.78
|15.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited