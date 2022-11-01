Tech Mahindra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,129.45 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,129.45 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 10,881.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,285.36 crore in September 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 1,338.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,249.86 crore in September 2022 down 1.2% from Rs. 2,277.30 crore in September 2021.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.26 in September 2021.